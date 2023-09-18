MP: 3 Gwalior Crime Branch Officials Booked For Accepting ₹23 Lakh Bribe From Bookies Betting On ENG Vs NZ Match

Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A case of corruption has come to fore from Gwalior where three crime branch officials have been booked for allegedly demanding bribe of Rs 23 lakh from bookies who were betting on England and New Zealand cricket match on Sunday.

The money was transferred into the bank accounts of the police officers online. As soon as the matter came to light, the SP lodged an FIR against a sub-inspector and two constables late in the night and suspended all three. An unknown person has also been included in this FIR.

According to information, Crime Branch constable Vikas Tomar informed Crime Branch station in-charge Amar Singh Sikarwar about an online cricket betting going on in MK City. TI asked him to verify this input. After some time TI called Vikas and informed him that he had reached the bookies' flat in MK City. He said that there are about 18 people present at the spot.

Due to the large number of accused, Sub Inspector Rahul Ahirwar along with the team of Sirol police station incharge Vinay Tomar was also sent at the spot. Additional SP Hrishikesh Meena said that the crime branch and Sirol police station in this joint action caught 15 bookies, most of whom are from Datia district. 2 laptops, 30 mobile phones, four diaries were recovered from them in which accounts of more than Rs 50 lakh are recorded.

Accused from Datia

Most of the arrested accused were residents of Datia district and it is noteworthy that the two police personnel who went to arrest them are also from Datia. This alerted the police officers.

Meanwhile, when rumors of taking money from bookies came to fore, Crime Branch TI started an investigation and also informed SP Rajesh Chandel. After some time, it was revealed that when the raid was carried out. Rs 10 lakh, Rs 8 lakh and Rs 5.15 lakh were sent in three installments to the accounts of the and two police personnel.

Took Rs 10,000 cash on the spot

Later it was also revealed that they had already taken Rs 10,000 in cash and two mobile phones from the bookies. Throughout the day, the officers reached Sirol police station and kept interrogating the accused. When the transfer of money in the accounts was confirmed, an FIR was registered against the accused policemen late in the night.

On the orders of Superintendent of Police Rajesh Singh Chandel, Sirol TI registered an FIR against Crime Branch Sub Inspector Mukul Yadav and constables Rahul Yadav and Vikas Tomar. Of these, SI Mukul Yadav is posted in Gola Mandir police station.

Police officials said that since it was a bank holiday yesterday the names of the account holders of the accounts to which this money was transferred from the bookies could not be found.

