MP: 28 Crocodile Eggs Hatch At Chambal Center, Signaling Conservation Success

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): The National Chambal Sanctuary, renowned for its thriving crocodiles population, recently witnessed a significant boost in numbers as 28 eggs successfully hatched at the Deori Center. This center, instrumental in crocodile conservation efforts, plays a vital role in nurturing and releasing these unique reptiles into their natural habitat, the Chambal River.

Each year, the sanctuary collects around 200 crocodile eggs from nests along the riverbanks. These eggs are carefully incubated at the Deori Center for approximately 20 days. Forest department officials, overseeing this crucial process, recently celebrated the successful hatching of 28 eggs, marking a promising milestone in crocodile conservation.

SDO Bhura Gaikwad of the forest department highlighted the center's impressive success rate, with about 95% of the eggs hatching successfully. After 20 days of incubation, the newly hatched crocodiles undergo a 15-day quarantine period before being relocated to another pond within the center. Here, they will spend the next three years growing and developing under expert care before being released back into the Chambal River.

The thriving crocodile population at the sanctuary underscores the significance of conservation efforts, ensuring the continued survival of these iconic reptiles in their natural habitat.