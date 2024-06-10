Overheard In Bhopal: Bureaucratic Confusion, Land Deals, Deputation Dilemma & More

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh):

There is confusion over two important posts in the state. Speculations over – whether the officers holding these positions will continue in office or go – are rife. Discussions over retaining them or replacing them with other officers are going on at different levels. Nevertheless, there are reports that the issue of removing madam from one of the important posts seems to have lost heat, because the state government has to take Centre’s nod to replace madam with another officer.

The political situation in Delhi is so fluid that a decision on the issue cannot be easily taken. So, the plan to remove madam has been put off for a while. The state government may mull over the matter after the assembly session. As it was the Central Government’s decision to extend the services of madam, the state will take any decision with caution. On the contrary, the government plans to take a decision on the other post soon. Now, the higher-ups are reflecting over who should be given this position. Those who have set their eyes on the post are making efforts to get that position.

Land deals

Land deals are going on in two districts in a big way, but as both the districts are not very important, locals are unable to understand the reasons for such buys. There are reports that a senior bureaucrat is behind these deals. The department headed by the IAS officer plans to set up some projects in these districts where land will be acquired for these schemes.

Those who are buying land will get a huge compensation once it is acquired for projects. Through these land deals, the businessman will not only get financial benefits, but will also turn his black money into white. The senior bureaucrat informed some people about it and provided them with clues about buying land. Sahib is trying to brighten his future through land deals.

Planning to return

A woman senior officer who has gone to Delhi on deputation is ruminating over possibilities to return to the state. Madam, whose husband is also on deputation in Delhi, has been working for the Central Government for a long time, but she has no important responsibility now. Her husband, too, does not have any important assignment –though once both of them handled important jobs.

Madam was transferred to a less important department two years ago. She still has some time to hang up her hat, but her husband is retiring this year. So, madam is planning to return to the state. The Central Government is all set to be in turmoil in the coming days. The government may change the assignments of some officers. If madam does not get any important position, she may return to the state.

Old accounts

An about-to-retire bureaucrat is worried about the backhand deals that he made in the department which he was previously handling. When he was working there, he gave a few orders to suppliers who had to part with some carrots against those orders. The officer never expected that he would be transferred from the department and his ill-gotten money would get stuck.

On the one hand, the cabbage he was supposed to get seems to have gone out of his hand, but on the other hand there is no scope for taking sweetener in his present place of posting. This is the reason why he is trying to get back the inducements that have stuck in the department. Now, he is pressuring the officer, through whom he made all the deals in the department, to pay back the dough. Because the officer is also very powerful, he is not giving any importance to Sahib. As the days of his retirement are nearing, the brass he has laid his eyes on is getting away from him.

Blessed ones

Efficiency hardly matters to someone who has the blessings of top brass. This is being said about two officers in the state bureaucracy. Both of them have the blessings of a powerful madam. One of them, a female officer, has caused a lot of loss to an important department headed by her. Most of the projects of this department are on ice. The officer is neither doing any work nor letting her subordinates perform their duties. Any file sent to her gathers dust.

Not only that, as she has failed to handle an important project of the government, the head of the state is angry with her, but the senior Ma’am is sparing no effort to save her. Similar is the condition of a Principal Secretary (PS) who is not able to take decisions connected to his department. Other officers of the department are upset about the way the PS is working. There are talks about his transfer from the department, but Ma’am is hacking into the way of shifting him.

Low-profile, result-oriented

The head of the state is collecting feedback on an Additional Chief Secretary (ACS)-rank officer. The ACS is working and maintaining a low profile. Someone close to the head of the state has praised the style of functioning of the ACS. Afterwards, the head of the state is taking feedback on him. On the grounds of the views, the ACS, who has already handled many important projects, may be given some key assignments.

Although it is not known what kind of responsibilities he is going to get, yet it is for sure that his importance will grow in the coming days. The government is chewing over carrying out some changes in a few important departments to brush up its image. So, the higher-ups are considering the names of a few officers who, although give results, yet maintain a low profile. Now that an important person has appreciated the ACS’s style of functioning, the government is planning to hand over some key assignments to him.