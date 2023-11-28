MP: 2 Killed, Several Injured As Passenger Bus Overturns In Panna |

Panna (Madhya Pradesh): A passenger bus toppled, leaving two people dead and multiple others injured in Madhya Pradesh’s Panna district on Tuesday according to a police officer.

Tuesday at around ten in the morning, the incident happened close to the Bichhua drain, which is under the authority of the Brijpur police station in the district. Locals gathered around the scene after the accident and reported the incident to the police.

As soon as the police received the information, they responded quickly, contacted an ambulance, and transported the injured passengers to the district hospital.

"A passenger bus was moving towards Satna district from Brijpur in Panna district. On the way the driver lost control of the bus and it overturned near Bichhua drain under Brijpur police station limits in the district. Two persons died and over a dozen passengers sustained injuries in the accident," said Arti Singh, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP, Panna).

Bus was carrying 50 passengers

As soon as the police learned about the tragedy, they responded quickly, evacuating the passengers from the bus and transporting the injured, assisted by 108 ambulance service, to the district hospital, according to the officer.

There were about fifty people riding the bus. She also mentioned that the district hospital was treating the injured passengers.