MP: 2 Girls Flee With Bag Full Of Cash Worth Lakhs From Wedding Venue In Jabalpur; CCTV Footage Surfaces

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): With the beginning of wedding season this month, incidents of robbery from wedding venues have also started coming to fore. In a similar incident, two girls robbed a bag full of cash worth lakhs of rupees from a marriage hall in Jabalpur on Saturday. CCTV footage of the girls leaving the spot has also come to light.

Police are investigating the matter with the help of the CCTV footage.

The incident took place in Gosalpur area of Jabalpur district. A Tilak ceremony was underway at the Hum Log marriage lawn in Sihora when two girls came to the wedding. The girls were elegantly dressed according to the occasion and no one could have guessed that they were criminals instead.

The program of Soni family, residents of Dhanpuri, Shahdol was going on with great pomp when the accused girls got hold of the bag filled with cash and left the venue sneakily.

Police trying to identify girls

This action of the girls has been captured in the CCTV camera in which the girls are clearly visible. First, one of the girls left the venue and rushed towards a car. The second girl followed her closely carrying the bag on her back.

At present, the police are trying to identify the girls based on the video.