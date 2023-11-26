 MP: 2 Girls Flee With Bag Full Of Cash Worth Lakhs From Wedding Venue In Jabalpur; CCTV Footage Surfaces
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: 2 Girls Flee With Bag Full Of Cash Worth Lakhs From Wedding Venue In Jabalpur; CCTV Footage Surfaces

MP: 2 Girls Flee With Bag Full Of Cash Worth Lakhs From Wedding Venue In Jabalpur; CCTV Footage Surfaces

Police are investigating the matter with the help of the CCTV footage.

Anamika Pathak FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, November 26, 2023, 06:56 PM IST
article-image
MP: 2 Girls Flee With Bag Full Of Cash Worth Lakhs From Wedding Venue In Jabalpur; CCTV Footage Surfaces | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): With the beginning of wedding season this month, incidents of robbery from wedding venues have also started coming to fore. In a similar incident, two girls robbed a bag full of cash worth lakhs of rupees from a marriage hall in Jabalpur on Saturday. CCTV footage of the girls leaving the spot has also come to light. 

Police are investigating the matter with the help of the CCTV footage. 

The incident took place in Gosalpur area of Jabalpur district. A Tilak ceremony was underway at the Hum Log marriage lawn in Sihora when two girls came to the wedding. The girls were elegantly dressed according to the occasion and no one could have guessed that they were criminals instead. 

Read Also
MP: Satna BJP Leader Booked For Harassing College Student After Offering Her Lift
article-image

The program of Soni family, residents of Dhanpuri, Shahdol was going on with great pomp when the accused girls got hold of the bag filled with cash and left the venue sneakily. 

Police trying to identify girls

This action of the girls has been captured in the CCTV camera in which the girls are clearly visible. First, one of the girls left the venue and rushed towards a car. The second girl followed her closely carrying the bag on her back. 

At present, the police are trying to identify the girls based on the video.

Read Also
MP: Patwari On Patrol To Stop Illegal Mining Crushed To Death By Sand Mafia In Shahdol
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Elections 2023: BJP, Congress Hold Training Sessions For Nominees Ahead Of Counting Day

MP Elections 2023: BJP, Congress Hold Training Sessions For Nominees Ahead Of Counting Day

MP: 2 Girls Flee With Bag Full Of Cash Worth Lakhs From Wedding Venue In Jabalpur; CCTV Footage...

MP: 2 Girls Flee With Bag Full Of Cash Worth Lakhs From Wedding Venue In Jabalpur; CCTV Footage...

MP: Indore, Barwani, Ujjain Receive First Winter Showers; IMD Issues 'Orange' Alert

MP: Indore, Barwani, Ujjain Receive First Winter Showers; IMD Issues 'Orange' Alert

MP: Shivpuri Youth Dies Of Malaria In Brazil; Father Appeals Indian Govt To Bring Body Back

MP: Shivpuri Youth Dies Of Malaria In Brazil; Father Appeals Indian Govt To Bring Body Back

Madhya Pradesh: India's Largest Tiger Reserve To Be Set Up In Damoh

Madhya Pradesh: India's Largest Tiger Reserve To Be Set Up In Damoh