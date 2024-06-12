MP: 136 Hearse Proposed, 4 Each In Dists With Medical Colleges, 2 Each In 42 Districts

BL SONI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The sub-committee constituted under chairmanship of Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla has proposed to operate 136 hearses, 4 each in 13 districts having medical colleges and 2 each in the remaining 42 districts.

A meeting of the sub-committee of the council of ministers for the hearse service scheme in all the districts of the state was convened at Vallabh Bhawan under the chairmanship Shukla.

Eligibility has been proposed in case of death of Ayushman beneficiary brought for treatment to government health institutions run by the Central Government, State Government or Public Sector Undertaking or private hospitals affiliated under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme for transportation of hearse from the government hospital to the residence / cremation ground.

In case of death of the victim in a road accident or other disaster, the eligibility for transportation to the government health institution for postmortem and transportation from the government health institution to the deceasedís residence/cremation ground after postmortem has also been proposed.

The number of hearses should be determined on the basis of available data. Economic conditions should be given priority in determining eligibility and facility. The committee directed to include the system of empanelment in the scheme to get the support of voluntary organisations and NGOs along with the government system for the facility of hearse operation.

In the implementation of the scheme, it has been proposed that the doctor/paramedical staff authorised by the concerned health institution should inform the centralized call center for transportation of the deceased (institutional death) by hearse.

It will be necessary to obtain the death certificate from the concerned health institution for transportation of the deceased. On receipt of the information, free transportation of the deceased from the concerned health institution to his residence or cremation ground is proposed by the nearest hearse vehicle deployed in the district concerned. The details related to the transportation of the deceased are proposed to be maintained online in the centralized call center by the service provider institution through a mobile app.