MP: 1-Year-Old Buried Under Debris, 7 Injured After Neighbour's Wall Collapses In Bhind; Visuals Surface

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A one-year-old girl died and seven persons, including children, were injured after a neighbour's wall collapsed in Bhind on Monday. The incident occurred when the wall of Sikarbar's house suddenly fell towards adjoining Girdhari Tomar's house, where eight people were buried under the debris.

According to the information, all the injured have been referred to Gwalior for treatment. Notably, Keshav Singh Sikarbar lives in the neighborhood. His house’s wall suddenly collapsed towards Girdhari Tomar's house. In which eight people of Girdhari Tomar's house got buried, which created chaos among the people.

All the people buried under the debris of the wall were rescued. However, a baby girl died while seven other people were severely injured and were rushed to hospital. The doctors referred all the injured to Gwalior hospital for treatment, after giving them first aid. (More details awaited)