 MP: 1-Year-Old Buried Under Debris, 7 Injured After Neighbour's Wall Collapses In Bhind; Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: 1-Year-Old Buried Under Debris, 7 Injured After Neighbour's Wall Collapses In Bhind; Visuals Surface

MP: 1-Year-Old Buried Under Debris, 7 Injured After Neighbour's Wall Collapses In Bhind; Visuals Surface

The incident occurred when the wall of Sikarbar's house suddenly fell towards Girdhari Tomar's house, where eight people were buried under the debris.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, April 15, 2024, 02:10 PM IST
article-image

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A one-year-old girl died and seven persons, including children, were injured after a neighbour's wall collapsed in Bhind on Monday. The incident occurred when the wall of Sikarbar's house suddenly fell towards adjoining Girdhari Tomar's house, where eight people were buried under the debris.

According to the information, all the injured have been referred to Gwalior for treatment. Notably, Keshav Singh Sikarbar lives in the neighborhood. His house’s wall suddenly collapsed towards Girdhari Tomar's house. In which eight people of Girdhari Tomar's house got buried, which created chaos among the people.

Read Also
MP Shocker! Bahus Gang Up, Beat Their Mom-In-Law To Death; Son Cheers; Horrific Pics Go Viral
article-image
Read Also
Indore: Farmer Distributing Cards For Daughters Marriage Run Over By Truck Killed
article-image

All the people buried under the debris of the wall were rescued. However, a baby girl died while seven other people were severely injured and were rushed to hospital. The doctors referred all the injured to Gwalior hospital for treatment, after giving them first aid. (More details awaited)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Police Search Congress MLA Nilesh Uikey's Premises In Chhindwara Over Cash & Liquor Plaint,...

MP: Police Search Congress MLA Nilesh Uikey's Premises In Chhindwara Over Cash & Liquor Plaint,...

MP: 1-Year-Old Buried Under Debris, 7 Injured After Neighbour's Wall Collapses In Bhind; Visuals...

MP: 1-Year-Old Buried Under Debris, 7 Injured After Neighbour's Wall Collapses In Bhind; Visuals...

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP’s 'Sankalp Patra' Will Address Needs Of All Sections Of Society,...

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP’s 'Sankalp Patra' Will Address Needs Of All Sections Of Society,...

MP Shocker! Bahus Gang Up, Beat Their Mom-In-Law To Death; Son Cheers; Horrific Pics Go Viral

MP Shocker! Bahus Gang Up, Beat Their Mom-In-Law To Death; Son Cheers; Horrific Pics Go Viral

MP: Congress Extends Support To AIFB Nominee RB Prajapati In Khajuraho LS Seat

MP: Congress Extends Support To AIFB Nominee RB Prajapati In Khajuraho LS Seat