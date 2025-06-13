 MoU With France To Provide Global Platform For Madhya Pradesh’s Culture And Tourism, Says Chief Minister Mohan Yadav
The agreement will remain valid for three years and can be extended with mutual consent.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, June 13, 2025, 04:11 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A significant tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav to strengthen long-term cooperation between France and Madhya Pradesh in the fields of culture and tourism.

This historic MoU is set to transform Madhya Pradesh into a new centre of cultural and tourism collaboration between India and France.
The MoU was signed by Dr.

Thierry Mathou, Ambassador of France to India; Shiv Shekhar Shukla, Principal Secretary, Tourism and Culture; and Akhilesh Verma, President of Alliance Française de Bhopal.
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav stated that India and France have always shared cordial relations, which have deepened further following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to France.

He added that Madhya Pradesh is keen to build not only cultural but also commercial ties with France. He also mentioned his upcoming visit to France next month.

He highlighted the potential for mutual cooperation in areas such as industrial development, entrepreneurship, and the promotion of traditional crafts. He said, “This MoU brings us closer to our vision of establishing Madhya Pradesh not only as the cultural capital of India but also as a progressive, global hub for tourism and culture. It will provide a global platform to the state’s artists and lead to a significant increase in tourist arrivals from France and Europe.”

French Ambassador Dr. Thierry Mathou expressed happiness over the partnership and remarked, “We are delighted to establish this important collaboration with the Government of Madhya Pradesh. France focuses particularly on tourism, security, environment, and education. This MoU will further strengthen cultural ties between the two countries, opening new opportunities in art, education, and tourism.”

Key features of the MoU include joint organisation of cultural events such as art festivals, music and dance performances, exhibitions, film screenings, culinary events, and other cultural programs. A dedicated Indo-French Cultural Calendar will be prepared annually.

Tourism promotional materials of the state will be translated into French, and special initiatives will be undertaken to attract French tourists. Officials and guides in the tourism sector will also receive training in the French language and culture.

This agreement will significantly boost the state’s cultural strategy and provide a global platform to local artists, craftsmen, students, and cultural organisations, helping establish Madhya Pradesh’s unique identity on the international stage.

Principal Secretary, Industries, Raghvendra Kumar Singh; French Consul General Jean-Marc Sere-Charlet; Political Counsellor of the French Embassy Shad Joynal Abedin; and representatives from Alliance Française were present at the event.

