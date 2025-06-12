 Bhopal: Government To Act Against Officials For Aishbagh Railway Overbridge Faults
Bhopal: Government To Act Against Officials For Aishbagh Railway Overbridge Faults

PWD Minister gets the case probed and there may be some changes in the bridge

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 11:34 PM IST
article-image
The 90-degree sharp turn overbridge near Aishbagh Stadium connects Mahamai Ka Bagh, Pushpa Nagar, and the station area to New Bhopal | FP Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh):The government is in the mode of action on the 90-degree turn on the Aishbagh railway overbridge after it received condemnation from different parts of the country over it.

According to experts, the turn may cause accidents on the overbridge built at a cost of ₹18 crore. Sources said PWD might act against the engineers who prepared the DPR and the design of the bridge.

The government is also preparing a report for its improvement. The bridge will be repaired after its approval. PWD minister Rakesh Singh sent a post on social media saying a team of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) inspected the railway overbridge in the Aishbag area.

The team will file a technical report, and the government will take the next step on the basis of the report, Singh said. On a previous occasion, Singh said whenever something was constructed many experts gave their opinions.

article-image

But he had to change his statement after a public outcry over the issue. The residents of the area had been waiting for the bridge for ten years.

Although the bridge has been built, there is fear of accidents because of certain technical flaws. On the other hand, the officials of railways and PWD are blaming each other for the faults.

PWD officials alleged the technical flaws developed because the railways laid flat slabs on the bridge. But in the original design, the path was well curved, they said.

On the other hand, the Congress said the bridge was a symbol of corruption. Party spokesperson Abhinav Baroliya, who went to the bridge said a strange technology was used to build it. He demanded the government act against the guilty.

