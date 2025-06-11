Indore Mayor Appreciates Meghalaya Administration | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Sonam–Raja Raghuvanshi case, which has captured national attention, has sparked deep emotional and societal concern. Responding to the tragic incident, mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, commended the Meghalaya administration, saying, “The way they handled the case with urgency and sensitivity is commendable.

Their cooperation reflected mutual trust and responsibility.” Drawing from his experience of living in the North East, he highlighted the region’s safety, cultural harmony, and hospitality.

He emphasised that Indore is not only a leader in cleanliness but also in social values and community spirit. “Incidents like this are a reminder that emotional hygiene is just as important as physical cleanliness. We must work towards building a more emotionally aware and connected society,” he said.

To address growing emotional gaps, especially among youth, Bhargav announced a new initiative, ‘Parivar Samvad Karyakram’, aimed at strengthening family communication and reducing emotional isolation.

He also expressed concern that the incident might impact Meghalaya’s tourism and image. “If this has harmed the region’s reputation, we regret it. The North East is known for peace and sisterhood, and we must be mindful of how we respond.”