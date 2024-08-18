Mother and Daughter Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances In Jabalpur; Son Missing For A Week | Representational Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, bodies of a 45-year-old woman and her 70-year-old mother were found near the Fish Market in Gohalpur of Jabalpur. The matter came to light on Sunday, the bodies were discovered under suspicious circumstances, said the police.

According to information, the two deceased have been identified as, Shikha Sahu (45) and Shyama Bai (70). The incident came to fore after neighbours reported a foul smell emanating from the house.

After being informed, the police reached the spot and found the two bodies in a locked room in a suspicious manner.

Forensic team called for investigation

According to sources, Shikha Sahu had been living with her mother due to ongoing disputes with her husband. However, adding to the mystery, Shikha’s son has been missing for the past week, and his whereabouts remain unknown.

The police have sealed the room and called in a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team to investigate the scene. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. The police are treating the deaths and the son’s disappearance as a mystery and are questioning locals to gather more information.

The investigation has been challenging due to the lack of light in the room, further complicating the case for the police.