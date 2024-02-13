Most-Wanted Dacoit Ram Sahay Gurjar Keeps MP, UP & Rajasthan Police On Toes After Being Spotted In Chambal Forest

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The rustling footsteps of dacoits are once again being heard in the jungles of Gwalior-Chambal. Gwalior police have received inputs on movement of most-wanted dacoit Ram Sahay Gurjar, carrying a bounty of Rs 50,000, in Ghatigaon area of the district.

At first, villagers came to know about the presence of the dacoit, after which, they informed the police prompting it to launch searches in the forests. Teams of three police stations are looking for the dreaded dacoit. It is being said that a few days ago, dacoit Ram Sahay Gurjar, was spotted in the Bhawanrpur forests of Ghatigaon.

According to information, Gurjar has currently kept the police of three states, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, on their toes. Gurjar’s modus operandi includes committing a robbery, then he becomes silent for a few days and as soon as the matter cools down, he shifts to another state to commit the next crime.

Rs 30,000 reward from Chambal IG

Dacoit Ramsahay Gurjar is a resident of Rajasthan. Chambal Range IG has announced a reward of Rs 30,000 on Gurjar. Apart from this, a reward of Rs 10,000 has been announced by Gwalior and Dholpur Police, adding up to Rs 50,000.

Regarding the movement of the dacoit in Gwalior, SP Rajesh Singh Chandel said, “He is a resident of this place, hence the news of his movement keeps coming. Reports of Gurjar and his men camping in the area came to light a couple of times and the police raided there. But those people were not found. However, the search is still going on continuously.”