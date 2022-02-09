Morena: 28 drums of distilled Mohua, 145 litres of liquor unearthed

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): The police recovered 28 drums filled with distilled Mohua and 145 litres of country-made liquor from ditches, forests and drains, official sources said on Tuesday.

The police had to bring JCB machines to find out the drums filled with distilled Mohua and liquor.

The action that continued till noon on Tuesday the police unearthed 28 drums containing distilled Mohua. Three suspects were taken into custody.

The police further said that the drums contained 1,000 litres of distilled Mohua.

Eye witnesses, however, said that the police destroyed more than 35 drums of distilled Mohua and its quantity was 7,000 litres.

A huge contingent of police reached the Bitta Ka Pura area under Dimni police station and took action against the manufacturers of country-made liquor.

According to reports, many people in the area are involved in making illicit liquor kept in drains, ditches and farmlands.

The police dug a six-foot-deep hole with the help of the JCB machine to recover the drums containing the distilled Mohua-filled drums.

After the search of the house of a retired police officer, his family members were brought to the police for questioning.

The police team led by Priyanka Mishra went to the spot to take action against the liquor manufacturers.

The police said that distilled Mohua is used to make country-made liquor.

Superintendent of police Ashutosh Bagri said the criminals would not be spared.

ALSO READ Morena: Man kills his wife for serving food late

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 10:11 AM IST