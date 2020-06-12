Monsoon to hit MP in next 48 hours, Hoshangabad, Jabalpur divisions to receive first showers

BHOPAL: Monsoon is likely to arrive in Madhya Pradesh within 48 hours, said the Meteorological department on Friday.

The southwest monsoon will enter through southern region of Madhya Pradesh and the divisions like Hoshangabad and Jabalpur which are close to Maharashtra will experience first monsoon rains.

Monsoon will arrive in state capital between June 15 and June 20. Senior officer Meteorological department GD Mishra said, “South-west monsoon has advanced in Maharashtra and it will arrive Madhya Pradesh from southern parts of state. Hoshangabad and Jabalpur divisions will be first to receive rain. In Bhopal, monsoon is likely to hit between June 15 and June 20. The city will start receiving showers from June 14.”