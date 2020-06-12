Monsoon to hit MP in next 48 hours, Hoshangabad, Jabalpur divisions to receive first showers

BHOPAL: Monsoon is likely to arrive in Madhya Pradesh within 48 hours, said the Meteorological department on Friday.
The southwest monsoon will enter through southern region of Madhya Pradesh and the divisions like Hoshangabad and Jabalpur which are close to Maharashtra will experience first monsoon rains.
Monsoon will arrive in state capital between June 15 and June 20. Senior officer Meteorological department GD Mishra said, “South-west monsoon has advanced in Maharashtra and it will arrive Madhya Pradesh from southern parts of state. Hoshangabad and Jabalpur divisions will be first to receive rain. In Bhopal, monsoon is likely to hit between June 15 and June 20. The city will start receiving showers from June 14.”
Southwest monsoon arrived in Goa and parts of south and coastal Maharashtra on Thursday and has advanced to various parts of country, including west-central and north, west Bengal some parts of Tripura and Mizoram. Conditions are now becoming favorable for further advancement to central parts within next 48 hours. Earlier, many parts of Madhya Pradesh experienced pre-monsoon showers.
A low-pressure area persists over the west-central Bay of Bengal and the adjoining areas, moving towards coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana districts. The wind direction has changed last night and south-westerly winds have entered the State.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)