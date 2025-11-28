 Bhopal News: Pharmacy Council Chairman Assaults Student, Video Viral
Bhopal News: Pharmacy Council Chairman Assaults Student, Video Viral

Madhya Pradesh Pharmacy Council chairman Sanjay Jain assaulted a student on Friday. A video went viral showing Jain assaulting the student Tushar Sonare of Betul on Pharmacy Council campus (JP Hospital). He had gone to resolve a registration issue.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 10:16 PM IST
Bhopal News: Pharmacy Council Chairman Assaults Student, Video Viral

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Pharmacy Council chairman Sanjay Jain assaulted a student on Friday. A video went viral showing Jain assaulting the student Tushar Sonare of Betul on Pharmacy Council campus (JP Hospital). He had gone to resolve a registration issue.

Pharmacy Council accountant Gopal Singh Yadav lodged an FIR against Tushar Sonare for obstructing a public servant in discharging his duty with Habibganj police.

Check out the video below:

Victim Tushar Sonare also filed a counter FIR against chairman Sanjay Jain and guard Jitendra for attack.

Meanwhile, the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) and the Akhil Bharataiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) protested against Sanjay Jain. The NSUI painted his name- plate black while the ABVP burnt his effigy and demanded his resignation. The ABVP also gheraoed the police station.

As per the Habibganj police, FIR and counter FIR were lodged in this case.

Chairman Sanjay Jain informed the Free Press, “ Tushar Sonare first attacked the guard who suffered head injuries. After seeing him bleeding, we called him to the chamber. Tushar started filming a video. We have lodged an FIR with the Habibganj police.”

NSUI state vice president Ravi Parmar said, “If Sanjay Jain is not removed from his post with immediate effect and legal action is not taken against him, the NSUI will launch a fierce movement across the state. Violence against students will not be tolerated at any cost”.

ABVP’s Shivam Jat said, “ ABVP demands resignation of Sanjay Jain as it will not tolerate any violence against students.”

