Money Raining: Record ₹57.20 Crore Spent On MP Cricketers In IPL Mega Auction 2025

IPL Auction 2025 | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction proved to be a historic event for Madhya Pradesh cricket, with Rs 57.20 crore being spent on 11 players connected to the state. This marks the highest-ever representation and earnings for the state in the tournament’s history.

Of the 11 players, eight were born in the state while three have been nurtured and groomed within its cricketing ecosystem. The two-day IPL mega auction was held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on November 24, 25.

Here’s a detailed look at these players & their journey to IPL

Venkatesh Iyer: Leading the pack was 29-year-old all-rounder Venkatesh from Indore who was bought back by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a staggering Rs 23.75 crore. This makes him the most expensive Indian all-rounder and the third most expensive Indian cricketer in IPL history. KKR, engaged in a fierce bidding war with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to secure his services.

Rajat Patidar: Rajat, 31, also from Indore, was retained by RCB before the auction for Rs 11 crore. Known for his consistent performances, Patidar has been a key figure in MP’s domestic team. He made international debut against South Africa in December 2023, further solidifying his credentials.

Avesh Khan: Avesh, 27, Indore cricketer, was acquired by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for Rs 9.75 crore. The right-arm pacer, known for fiery deliveries, has represented India in ODIs and T20Is, taking 36 wickets across formats. Despite competition from Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals, LSG secured Avesh for slightly less than his previous Rs 10 crore contract.

Ashutosh Sharma: Ratlam’s Ashutosh, 26, saw a significant rise in his fortunes with Delhi Capitals signing him for Rs 3.80 crore. Sharma, an uncapped player, had a solid 2024 season with Punjab Kings, scoring 189 runs at an impressive strike rate of 167.26.

Arshad Khan: From Seoni, 26-year-old Arshad was picked by Gujarat Titans (GT) for Rs 1.3 crore. Known for his all-round capabilities, Arshad represented Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants earlier. Kuldeep Sen: Rewa’s Kuldeep, 28, was signed by Punjab Kings for Rs 80 lakh. Sen has been a consistent performer since his debut for Rajasthan Royals in 2022.

Madhav Tiwari: Indore’s rising star Madhav, a medium pacer, earned his maiden IPL contract with Delhi Capitals for Rs 40 lakh.

Aniket Verma: Bhopal’s Aniket, 22, caught attention of Sunrisers Hyderabad, earning Rs 30 lakh. Verma made a name for himself in Madhya Pradesh Premier League where he claimed the Orange Cap.

Players representing MP in domestic cricket

Shashank Singh, 33, originally from Bhilai (Chhattisgarh) but nurtured in Bhopal, was retained by Punjab Kings for Rs 5.5 crore. Singh is known for middle-order batting and part-time bowling.

Kulwant Khejroliya, 32, born in Rajasthan but playing for MP, joined Gujarat Titans for Rs 30 lakh. Kumar Kartikeya, 26, from Sultanpur (UP) represents MP in domestic cricket and joined Rajasthan Royals for Rs 30 lakh.