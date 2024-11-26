'Kaun Nahin Karega': Deepak Chahar Says He Will Miss CSK Legend After Moving To Mumbai Indians For IPL 2025; Video

Deepak Chahar | Credits: Twitter

One of Mumbai Indians' newly-recruited seamers Deepak Chahar acknowledged that he will miss under MS Dhoni, having played with the legendary keeper-batter for Chennai Super Kings since a long time. However, he right-arm seamer said he is looking forward to bowling in the seam-friendly conditions at the Wankhede Stadium.

"Jab Rahul se baat hoti thi, main bolta tha jis team se mujhe khelna chahiye, us team se tu khel raha hai, skill wise. Chennai mein spin ko help milti hai aur Mumbai mein fast bowlers ko milti hai. Woh Chennai mein aa nahin paaya, par main Mumbai mein chala gaya. Mumbai mein thoda seaming track hai aur jab jab khela hoon vahan accha kiya hai. Hoepfully aagey khelunga toh accha karun."

Deepak Chahar is so sad 🥲

Sadness can be clearly Heard in his voice

He will definitely miss Dhoni and CSK a lot

pic.twitter.com/ShAajxTmvS — . (@Devx_07) November 25, 2024

(When I used to speak to Rahul, I used to say you are playing for the team that I should've been, skill wise. Spinners get more help in Chennai and fast bowlers do in Mumbai. Rahul couldn't come to Chennai, but I'm in Mumbai now. I remember doing well in Mumbai whenever I've played and hopefully I can continue that.)

When asked by Suresh Raina, if he will miss MS Dhoni, the 32-year-old said:

Kaun nahin miss karega yaar (Who wouldn't?)