Massive Fire Breaks Out At Garbage Landfill In Bhopal, Blaze Speads Up To 7 Villages; 5 Fire Engines Deployed -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire erupted at a garbage landfill in capital Bhopal on Saturday morning, triggering panic in the area.

Police said that nearly 7 lakh tonnes of waste was accumulated at the site, making the firefighting operations challenging.

According to information, the incident occurred at Adampur garbage landfill (Khanti). Residents said thick plumes of smoke spread across the area within a few minutes of the incident.

Preliminary investigation indicated that the fire erupted around 10:30 am and intensified quickly. It spread in up to a large surrounding, affecting 7 nearby villages with dense smoke

Local residents complained about breathing difficulties and discomfort due to the worsening air quality.

5 fire extinguishers deployed

As soon as informed, five fire extinguishers rushed to the spot and started making efforts to control the blaze.

Officials are working to prevent the fire from spreading further across the dumping site.

Notably, the Bhopal Municipal Corporation had floated a new tender for the site just last month, and installation of new machinery was underway at the time of the incident.

Further details are awaited as firefighting and containment operations continue.

Recent fire incident

Panic spread in Bhopal's Shiv Nagar after a massive fire broke out in a transformer on Friday.

The blaze, followed by a series of explosions, quickly spread to nearby vehicles and a house. It caused property damage worth lakhs of rupees. No casualties were reported, police said.

Eyewitnesses said repeated explosions were heard from the transformer near Yadav Marriage Hall, with flames rising high. The blasts also damaged smart meters in nearby homes.

Residents rushed out of their houses in fear, especially children and the elderly.

The fire spread to 2 motorcycles and a car parked nearby, completely burning them.

A nearby house was partially damaged, and several belongings were destroyed.