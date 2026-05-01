Transformer Explosion Sparks Major Fire In Bhopal's Shiv Nagar, Vehicles Gutted, House Damaged; No Casualties Reported

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Panic gripped the Shiv Nagar locality after a massive fire broke out in an electrical transformer on Friday. The blaze, accompanied by a series of explosions, quickly spread to nearby vehicles and a residential house, causing property damage worth lakh of rupees. No casualties were reported, Chhola Mandir police said.

According to eyewitnesses, loud back-to-back explosions erupted from the transformer installed near Yadav Marriage Hall, sending flames soaring into the air. The intensity of the blasts also damaged smart meters in nearby homes.

Frightened residents rushed out of their houses as fear spread across the area, particularly among children and the elderly.

The fire rapidly engulfed two motorcycles and a car parked nearby, completely gutting them. A house in close proximity was also partially damaged, with several valuable belongings reduced to ashes.

Police said residents have alleged negligence on the part of the electricity department, claiming that prior complaints regarding the transformer were ignored and maintenance was lacking.

Police and fire teams reached the spot and brought the situation under control, cordoning off the area for safety. An investigation has been launched, while officials are assessing the extent of the losses.