Massive Fire Breaks Out At Waste Disposal Plant In Madhya Pradesh's Dhar -- VIDEO |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire accompanied by explosions broke out at a waste disposal plant located in Pithampur Sector 3 late Tuesday night. Fire tenders have arrived at the scene, causing panic and commotion in the surrounding area.

The incident occurred in Sector 3, Bagdun, an area home to numerous nearby companies.

Speaking to ANI, Dhar Collector Abhishek Chaudhary said that the fire initiated from the Hazargo Waste plant and spread to several sites. Fire tenders, gravel dumpers, and foam tenders have reached the spot to control the blaze

"According to the information, the fire started from the Hazargo Waste plant. It spread to 2 to 3 nearby sites. Fire tenders have reached the spot. Gravel dumpers have already arrived here. Two foam tenders have arrived from the Indore Municipal Corporation. Police personnel are deployed on the spot. Efforts are underway to bring the blaze under control," he said.

SP Dhar Mayank Awasthi said that there have been no casualties reported until now. The people living in nearby Chawl areas have been evacuated, and the police have blocked the routes near the site to ensure public safety.

"There is an industrial waste disposal company called Hazargo in the Pithampur police station in Sector 3. The fire has spread to another company. It is limited to the 2 companies at present. Fire tenders are continuously trying to douse the fire We are restricting the fire from spreading any further. We have ovacuated people living nearby in Chawis. There are no casualties as of now," he sald

"After the blaze is extinguished, the expert team will investigate the cause of the fire, We have blocked the routes near the spot for now. Police teams have been deployed and diversions have been created to ensure public safety," he added.

Further detalls are awaited in the incident.