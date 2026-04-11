Indore News: Indore Municipal Corporation Seals 14 Buildings Over Fire Safety Violations | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has sealed as many as 14 buildings over violations of fire safety norms in two days. Indore district and municipal administration have launched a large-scale campaign to prevent potential fire accidents and ensure effective emergency response during the summer season.

As part of the campaign, the fire department and building permission branch of IMC are conducting extensive fire safety surveys across commercial, educational and public establishments in the city. The initiative aims to enhance awareness about fire prevention and ensure quick and safe action during emergencies.

Building officials and inspectors are actively surveying high-footfall areas to assess compliance with fire safety norms. So far, a total of 432 buildings have been inspected across various zones.

Of these, 282 buildings were found equipped with fire safety systems, though 50 of these had non-functional equipment. Meanwhile, 133 buildings were found to have no fire safety arrangements at all.

Authorities have begun issuing notices to defaulters, with 101 building owners and operators already served. Strict action has also been taken against violators. A total of nine buildings were sealed on Oct 9 and an additional five buildings were sealed on April 10, 2026, for failing to install proper fire safety systems or for misusing basement spaces instead of designated parking.

On Saturday a joint team comprising the District Administration and the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) once again took strict action against violations of fire safety standards .

The operation on Saturday was conducted under the leadership of SDM (Juni Indore) Ghanshyam Dhangar. Relevant officials, including Tehsildars Rakesh Sastiya and Kamlesh Kushwah, Naib Tehsildar DP Soni, Fire Officer Vinod Mishra and Building Officer Anand Raidas, were present during the drive.

Consequently, action was taken to seal JMC Hotel along with various other commercial establishments, including shops, showrooms, gyms and libraries, located at Plot Nos. 2, 10 and 11 in Samrat Ashok Nagar.

The IMC an the district administration has urged citizens to remain vigilant about fire safety and to respond promptly in emergencies to ensure their own safety as well as that of others.