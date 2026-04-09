Indore News: One Scooter, 34 Violations: Traffic Police Seize Vehicle |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic police on Wednesday seized a scooter after its rider was caught without a helmet and found to have violated traffic rules 34 times at different locations in the city.

Traffic subedar Sumit Biloniya informed Free Press that the action took place during a special helmet awareness drive at Palasia Square. When the rider of the scooter (MP-09-DE-7366) was stopped, officials checked the e-challan record and discovered multiple unpaid violations.

Biloniya further said that all 34 e-challans were issued to the violator for not wearing a helmet totaling Rs 10500. Despite repeated offences, the rider had continued to ignore traffic rules. Considering the seriousness of the negligence, the vehicle was seized and sent to the traffic control room for further action.

Traffic police have appealed to citizens to always wear helmets while riding two-wheelers, clear pending e-challans on time, and follow traffic rules to ensure their own safety and that of others. Officials added that such strict action will continue to maintain safe traffic conditions in the city.