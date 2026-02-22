Indore News: Traffic Police Issue Over 700 No-Parking Challans | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic police carried out continuous patrolling and strict enforcement against no-parking violations, issuing more than 700 challans within three days and removing over 2,000 vehicles obstructing roads across multiple locations.

The campaign aims to ensure smoother, safer and more organised traffic movement under the guidance of commissioner of police Santosh Kumar Singh, with direction from additional police commissioner RK Singh and deputy commissioner of police (Traffic) Rajesh Kumar Tripathi.

Special patrolling teams were deployed across all four traffic zones to regulate congestion on busy roads, major markets and high-pressure traffic points.

On Saturday, teams conducted inspections in their respective jurisdictions, assessing traffic pressure and irregular parking while taking action against violators. Zone-1 enforcement covered Bada Ganpati to Subhash Marg, Jinsi Chauraha, Badwali Chowki, Imli Bazar, Juna Risala and Wireless Chauraha.

Zone-2 operations extended from Bengali Chauraha through Chhota Rajwada and Kanadia Road to Pune Bengali and Patrakar Chauraha. Zone-3 included Geeta Bhawan to Ghantaghar, MG Road from Palasia to Ghantaghar, RNT Marg, High Court area, 56 Dukan Road, Palasia to Geeta Bhawan and White Church.

Zone-4 enforcement covered Bhanwarkuan to Tower Chauraha, Rajwada area, Sarafa, Malganj, Jawahar Marg, Kapda Bazar, Khajuri Bazar and Sarafa markets.

Teams used public address systems, body-worn cameras, cranes, support vehicles, wheel locks and POS machines during operations. Motorists were initially counselled and warned, followed by fines, wheel locking or towing for continued violations.