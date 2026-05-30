Massive Blaze Engulfs Plywood Factory In Bhopal's Govindpura; 100 Water Tankers Used, Losses Worth Crores Of Rupees Estimated-- VIDEO

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A major fire broke out at Shubham Enterprises factory in the Govindpura Industrial Area of Bhopal late on Friday night.

The factory stored several tons of wood, plywood, chemicals, and thinner, which caused the fire to spread rapidly.

A video of the incident has surfaced, in which the factory can be seen fully engulfed in fire.

Watch the video below :

After receiving the information, fire engines and water tankers from Gandhinagar, Govindpura, Kolar, Bairagarh, Fatehgarh, ISBT, and Kabadkhana fire stations rushed to the spot.

More than 50 municipal officials and firefighters worked throughout the night to control the blaze.

The flames were largely brought under control by around 9 am on Saturday, but the fire continued to smoulder due to the large quantity of wood and chemicals inside the factory. Fire teams remained at the site to prevent it from spreading again.

According to officials, the factory manufactures plywood, wooden doors, and blackboards. Firefighter Pankaj Yadav said two JCB machines were used to partially demolish the factory structure.

The debris and wooden materials were then separated to help firefighters extinguish the flames. He added that the chemicals and thinner inside the factory made firefighting difficult, as the fire kept flaring up.

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Firefighters also worked hard to protect three to four nearby factories. Continuous water spraying at connecting points helped stop the flames from spreading to neighbouring units.

Initial reports suggest that a short circuit may have caused the fire. Police have started an investigation to determine the exact reason. Officials said the fire caused losses worth crores of rupees, and nearly 100 water tankers were used during the operation.