Bhopal Municipal Corporation Slaps ₹27.27 Lakh Penalty On Metro, NHAI Over Pipeline Damage | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): City residents are facing water crisis during the ongoing nine-day period of intense heat due to repeated damage caused to water pipelines during Metro and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) construction work.

Taking serious note of recurring disruptions, Bhopal Municipal Corporation on Friday imposed a cumulative penalty of Rs 27.27 lakh on Metro authorities and NHAI.

Over past 30 days, major pipelines have reportedly been damaged 21 times during excavation linked to Metro expansion works and the construction of 10-lane Ayodhya Bypass. The repeated disruptions have affected nearly two lakh residents across several parts of the city, with many localities witnessing severe interruptions in daily water supply.

The situation became particularly critical during Eid, when around 1.5 lakh residents in the old city allegedly struggled to access drinking water.

Despite repeated warnings from ministers, MLAs, civic officials and the mayor, excavation work is allegedly continuing without proper shifting or mapping of underground utility lines.

On Friday, Kolar feeder line was damaged during excavation work in Karond. Following the incident, minister Vishvas Sarang visited the site along with officials to assess the situation.

Pipeline damaged for 4 consecutive days

On Tuesday, a pipeline near Truba College was damaged during NHAI construction work.

On Wednesday, Metro-related excavation ruptured a pipeline near DIG Bungalow.

On Thursday, pipeline was damaged near Ashoknagar Colony during Metro construction work.

On Friday, excavation work in Karond damaged the main Kolar feeder line, disrupting water supply in several areas.

Several localities face supply disruption

A 400-mm DI pipeline near Arif Nagar on Berasia Road was damaged during Metro construction work, disrupting water supply in densely populated areas including LIG, Nariyal Kheda, Pinjomal, Chouksey Nagar, JP Nagar, Arif Nagar, DIG Chauraha, Resham Kendra and Tila Jamalpura.

In addition, nearly 50,000 residents across 14 colonies along Ayodhya Bypass were affected due to pipeline damage linked to highway construction work.

Repeated negligence by Metro and NHAI agencies will not be tolerated. Notices and financial penalties have been issued against the agencies responsible for damaging water infrastructure.

Sanskriti Jain, municipal commissioner