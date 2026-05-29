19-Year-Old Young Woman Jumps To Death Into Upper Lake In Bhopal | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 19-year-old young woman jumped into the Upper Lake from VIP Road on Friday morning and later died despite rescue efforts. The reasons behind the extreme step remains unknown.

According to reports, the deceased Manisha Dharu, a resident of Sant Nagar in Bairagarh, went to VIP Road at 8 am with her friends Geetanjali and Samay.

Police said Manisha was repeatedly trying to call someone on her phone. When the person did not answer, she reportedly became upset and suddenly jumped into the lake in front of her friends.

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As her friends and locals raised an alarm, municipal corporation divers Imran and Asif immediately launched a rescue operation and pulled her out of the water.

She was rushed to a hospital by Talaiya police where doctors declared her brought dead.

Talaiya police station incharge Deepak Dehariya said statements from key witnesses were yet to be recorded. The exact circumstances and motive behind the incident will become clear after the investigation and witness statements are recorded.

A case has been registered and further investigations were underway, he added.