Two Dial 112 Personnel Booked For Assaulting Wedding Party In Bhopal | Reresentative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A case has been registered against two Dial 112 personnel after members of a tribal family accused them of assaulting a wedding party in the Kolar area during the early hours of Thursday, Kajlikheda police said.

According to the complaint filed by Mukesh Kanash, the incident took place between 3 am and 3.50 am near the D-Mart store in Kolar.

The complainant alleged that a Dial 112 vehicle intercepted the wedding party vehicle and the personnel on board began assaulting the occupants with batons without any provocation.

The vehicle was reportedly carrying the newlywed couple along with several women and children returning from the wedding ceremony.

Family members alleged that when they questioned the reason for stopping the vehicle and requested the police personnel to act lawfully, constable Jitendra Gurjar became aggressive and allegedly started beating the youths while hurling abuses.

The complainants said the sudden assault created panic among the women and children present in the vehicle, leaving them traumatised.

Following the incident, the victims approached senior police officials and demanded action against the personnel concerned.

Police station in-charge Pallavi Pandey said the tribal family also alleged that constable Gurjar and Dial 112 driver Vijay Mehra were under the influence of alcohol while on duty.

They demanded medical examinations to verify the allegations of intoxication and professional misconduct. TI Pandey said that taking cognisance of the matter, the ACP of Chunabhatti ordered a departmental inquiry into the allegations.

During the inquiry, statements of the victims and other evidence were examined. Sub-Inspector Shivendra Mishra confirmed that based on the ACP s inquiry report, a criminal case has been registered against Constable Jitendra Gurjar (Badge No. 4280) and driver Vijay Mehra.

Police said further investigation into the case is underway.