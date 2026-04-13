Bhopal News: BJP's Core Committee Meeting Today; Women's Quota Bill Part Of Agenda | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP is holding its core committee meeting at the Chief Minister's residence on Tuesday.

The government has not held such a meeting since its formation in 2023.

The main agenda of the meeting will be Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam and uniform civil code (UCC).

The government is mulling over setting up a committee on the proposed UCC, for which the party's central leadership has given the green signal to the state.

The core committee will also review the work of the government and the party.

Besides Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, the party's state unit president Hemant Khandelwal, union ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Jyotiraditya Scindia, national co-organizational general secretary Shivprakash, regional organizational general secretary Ajay Jamwal, and deputy chief ministers Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda are part of the core committee.

Among the ministers, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Prahlad Patel, Rakesh Singh, Sampattiya Uike, former minister Narottam Mishra, Arvind Bhadoria, and the party's state general secretary Lata Wankhede have been made its members.