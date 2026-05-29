Swachh Survekshan 2025-26 Survey Ends In Bhopal | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Swachh Survekshan 2025-26 survey in Bhopal concluded on Friday after a 10-day inspection conducted by a central team from New Delhi.

During the assessment, officials visited 238 locations across the city to evaluate sanitation conditions and waste management systems under the Centre's revised survey pattern.

Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials said two team members would leave the city on Saturday as certain observations might require review and follow-up. This year, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs adopted a surprise-based and fully digital inspection model.

Three teams, each comprising two members, carried out unannounced inspections at lakes, railway stations, flyovers, garbage dumping sites, transfer stations and waste reuse centres to assess the actual cleanliness visible on the ground.

Officials used ministry-issued tablets to upload photographs and videos directly to the central server in New Delhi in real time, minimising the possibility of data manipulation or pre-arranged preparations. The final round of inspection was conducted in five wards under Zones 20 and 21.

BMC officials believe Bhopal's chances of securing a higher national ranking have improved this year, particularly after recent sanitation- and water-related controversies in Indore.

The evaluation criteria have also undergone major changes. Instead of relying heavily on documentation, the survey now gives greater importance to visible cleanliness and public participation. The BMC intensified cleaning drives in drains, internal roads and waste collection points ahead of the survey.

The total marks for Swachh Survekshan have been increased from 10,000 to 10,500, including 1,000 marks reserved for citizen feedback. The final rankings and awards are expected to be announced in July.