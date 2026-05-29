Bhopal Police Recover Body Of 45-Year-Old Man After Neighbours Report Foul Smell | Representative Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 45-year-old man found dead at his residence in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal, as reported by the police on Friday.

Police said the man died 2 or 3 days ago, however, the body co\uld only be recovered after the neighbour complained of foul smell coming from his room.

According to information, the incident occurred in the Sanjeev Nagar area under Nishatpura police station limits on Friday and the deceased was identified as Mukesh.

According to police, he is suspected to have died around two to three days ago, though the exact cause of death is still unknown.

Police said a local resident alerted authorities after a foul smell was noticed coming from the room on Friday morning.

Body was already decomposed

A police team reached the spot and opened the door in the presence of nearby residents, where Mukesh’s body was found in a decomposed condition.

Family members said they received a phone call from police around 2 am on Thursday night, informing them that a body had been found at the rented house and asking them to identify it.

The relatives later reached the spot and confirmed the identity.

According to the family, Mukesh lived alone in Sanjeev Nagar and worked at a sweet shop. His family resides in the Bairagarh area. They said they had not been in contact with him for the past few days.

Police have sent the body for post-mortem examination and handed it over to the family after registering a case.

Further investigation is underway, and officials are awaiting the post-mortem report to determine the cause of death.