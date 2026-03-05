Bhopal News: Man Stops To See Crowd, Gets Shocked To Find 19-Year-Old Son’s Body | AI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 19-year-old youth was stabbed to death by unidentified persons under Nishatpura police station limits late on Wednesday night.

The assailants allegedly killed the youth at another location and later dumped his body from an autorickshaw on the 80-feet road before fleeing. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Arvind Meena, 19, son of Halkeram Meena and a resident of Pratap Nagar. Family members told police that Arvind worked as a salesman at a garment shop.

On Wednesday evening, he was celebrating Holi with his friends Vishal Thakur, also known as Bhura, and Sachin, and was last seen with them. However, later in the evening the two friends returned to the neighbourhood alone while Arvind went missing.

Late at night, unidentified persons allegedly dumped Arvind’s body on the 80-feet road near a shopping mart. Locals claimed that some persons brought the body in an autorickshaw and threw it on the roadside before fleeing. The body was partially clothed and had no upper garment.

Coincidentally, Arvind’s father Halkeram, who was returning home, stopped after seeing a crowd. He was shocked when he approached the spot and found his son’s body lying in a pool of blood. Police reached the spot after receiving information and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

Nishatpura police station incharge Manoj Patwa said a case of murder had been registered and investigations were underway. CCTV footage in the area is being scanned and some suspects have been rounded up for questioning. Close friends and neighbours of the deceased are also being questioned, he added.