MP News: Among 1.5 Lakh TB Patients Only 15,228 Get NKP Nutrition Fund In State | File Pic (Representative Image)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): National Health Mission (NHM) has distributed nutritional support funds to only 15,228 tuberculosis (TB) patients in Madhya Pradesh, though state has around 1.76 lakh TB patients. Under Nikshay Poshan Yojana (NKP), every TB patient is entitled to receive Rs 1,000 per month for nutritional support during treatment.

Funds aim to combat malnutrition—a key barrier to recovery—by supporting a high-protein, energy-dense diet for patients undergoing TB treatment.

The central government, in its reply to Parliament in February this year, shared state-wise TB patient numbers. As per report, Madhya Pradesh has around 1.76 lakh TB patients.

According to NHM officials, all TB patients are eligible for nutritional support irrespective of their categories—Below Poverty Line (BPL) or Above Poverty Line (APL). Patients with co-morbidities are also covered, provided there is TB infection. If TB infection exists along with other lung infections, financial support is given. However, there is no provision for financial assistance for patients suffering from other lung diseases such as silicosis without TB infection.

Under the scheme, Rs 1,000 per month is paid for entire duration of treatment and amount is transferred directly to patient’s bank account through DBT.

NHM director Dr Saloni Sadana told Free Press, “NHM has distributed Rs 10.18 crore to 15,228 tuberculosis (TB) patients in Madhya Pradesh in last four months from October 2025 to January 2026. These are paid beneficiaries in state.”