Bhopal's Missing 40-Year-Old Businessman Found Dead In Deep Water-Filled Pit On Dharmra-Berasia Road

Missing 40-Year-Old Businessman Found Dead In Water-Filled Pit In Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The body of a missing businessman was recovered from a water-filled pit in the area, as reported by Bhopal police on Wednesday.

According to information, the deceased was identified as Devendra Mehra, 40-year-old, a transport businessman living in Lambakheda, Bhopal.

Police said that Devendra left his home on April 17 morning saying he was going to buy tobacco ‘gutkha’ and would return soon. However, he never returned and went missing.

After his family found no trace of Mehra, they lodged a missing complaint at Eintkhedi Police Station.

Police investigation showed his last mobile location near a field on Dharmra-Berasia Road.

The same field belongs to his paternal uncle. On Wednesday morning, family members searched the area and found his body inside a pit.

The body was in a decomposed state, but he was identified through his clothes, mobile phone, and slippers.

Family accuses close relatives

Police said his last calls were made to close relatives, including a woman and two numbers linked to his uncle’s sons.

The family has raised suspicion of murder and named three relatives, including his uncle’s son, a cousin, and a sister-in-law. However, the accused have denied any contact or involvement in the case.

Police have registered a case and started a detailed investigation. The body was sent for post-mortem and later handed over to the family.

Similar case

The body of a missing man was also recovered from Upper Lake on the afternoon of April 26.

The deceased was identified as Chunnu Khan, a 30-year-old carpenter and resident of Karond near Hari Mazar. He had been missing for the past 2 days.

After the recovery, the body was sent for post-mortem examination and later handed over to his family.

Police registered a case and launched an investigation into the matter.