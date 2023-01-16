MANIT professor and consultant arrested for taking bribe of Rs 1.50 lakh by Bhopal Lokayukta

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Special police establishment (SPE) Lokayukta police Bhopal arrested the professor Alok Mittal posted in MANIT and one more, who is consultant Gopit Krishna Mishra red handed for taking bribe of Rs 1.50 lakh on the name of providing permission to established the medical waste management plant in Shivpuri, here on Sunday late evening.

SP, Manu Vyas told media that the complainant Pramila Richariya had filed the complaint to the police. It is alleged that she is having an under construction medical waste management plant in Shivpuri district.

To establish the plant, they need the no objection certificate (NOC) from the pollution control board. The professor is the chemical specialist in the appraisal committee of the board.

Allegedly he had demanded the bribe of Rs 7 lakh through the consultant Gopi Krishna Mishra. Later both agreed to take the amount of Rs 1.50 lakh to provide the NOC.

The matter was reported to the Lokayukta and a trap wing was formed. On Sunday night the complainant reached the residence of the professor in MANIT campus and handed the amount. As the amount was handed, the trap team caught them.

