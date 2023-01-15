Bhopal: Road safety training to school, college teachers

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): If you are not of legal age to drive a vehicle, your parents may be put behind the bars. The higher secondary school teachers will tell about traffic rules to students in their physical training period.

For the first time in the state, to control road accident and deaths, the police training and research institute is going to launch a training programme for teachers of higher secondary schools and colleges.

The PTRI in its research came to know that accidents happened because drivers were not given information about road safety. A course has been designed by PTRI for students of class 11 and 12. ADG, G Janardan, told Free Press that in the past one year 55,000 accidents took place and more than 12,000 people lost lives in Madhya Pradesh.

“To bring down accidents and related deaths, youths who are approaching legal age of driving should be informed about road safety,” he added.

For this, physical training teachers have been selected from more than 3,000 schools of state and 1500 college teachers for training. In the course, the teachers will be imparted training in which they will be given the information about standard operating procedure of driving. “Like driving with driving licence, insurance papers. Red light traffic rule, how to take turn, how to park the vehicle. Clothes while driving, use of helmet and seat belt etc,” he said.

He added that the drivers have no idea about how to bring their vehicle on the main road from the side road. This causes accidents on highways and people lose lives.

Several people do not know about the penalty given for violating traffic rules. “If a minor is given a vehicle by the parents or someone for driving, the fault committed by the minor may put the person behind the bars if the court decides and also have to pay penalty of Rs 25,000,” he claimed.

