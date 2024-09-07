 Malayalee Community Creates Madhya Pradesh’s Largest Pookalam For Onam Celebration
Saturday, September 07, 2024
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Residents and member of Malayalee Community of Mahabali Nagar, Kolar Road in the city made a huge Pookkalam , to celebrate the birthday of Lord Vamana (Incarnation of Vishnu), and to welcome the Emperor Mahabali on the occasion of Onam Festival on Saturday .

It's a team work and needs a large quantity of flower petals and leaves to create Pookkalam. They are usually in circular shape and vary in size from 2 to 4 metres in diameter. This time the theme purely depicts the culture and life of Keralites sizing about 30 feet wide. Probably, the biggest Pookalam in the Madhya Pradesh State.

“It is the biggest Pookalam in Madhya Pradesh itself,” said Mani Nair, one of the residents at VD Nair Complex, Mahabali Nagar.  The residents have been making Pookalam for the past 19 years.

Pookalam is a Malayalam word that translates to "flower rangoli" or "flower carpet" in English. It's made up of the words "poov", which means flower, and "kalam", which means colour sketch or design. Pookalam is often made in a circular shape and filled with intricate designs using colourful flower petals.

