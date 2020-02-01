Madhya Pradesh’s higher education scenario is alarming

BHOPAL: The situation of higher education in the state is alarming, more than 89 per cent students complete their elementary education (from standard 1st to 8th), but as the secondary and senior secondary classes progresses the percentage drops in every class and when it comes to higher education the number drops to 21.5 per cent.

Government of India announced the Economic Survey of the year 2019, in New Delhi on Friday.

The second alarming situation is related to girl education, in elementary classes more girl students take admission, but in the 9th and 10th class the percentage of the girls drops, in 11th 12th the number widens and in higher education it remains on the sliding side.