Madhya Pradesh’s higher education scenario is alarming

BHOPAL: The situation of higher education in the state is alarming, more than 89 per cent students complete their elementary education (from standard 1st to 8th), but as the secondary and senior secondary classes progresses the percentage drops in every class and when it comes to higher education the number drops to 21.5 per cent.
Government of India announced the Economic Survey of the year 2019, in New Delhi on Friday.
The second alarming situation is related to girl education, in elementary classes more girl students take admission, but in the 9th and 10th class the percentage of the girls drops, in 11th 12th the number widens and in higher education it remains on the sliding side.
MP had marked its presence in agriculture sector; the state had shared 52.22 per cent production of soybean in the year 2018-2019.
Similarly, in gram production total 45.53 per cent is shared by the state and in pulses 33.38 per cent production is recorded in the state.
The state ranks 3rd in wheat production and in maize production the state ranks 2nd.
The banking sector is also growing in the state very fast, in March 2019, the number of reporting bank branches and offices were 6,608, in September the branches increased to 6,948.
Similarly, deposit in March was Rs 3,68,521 crore which increased to Rs 3,88,378 crore in September.
Credits are also increasing which shows healthy economic scenario in the state, in March the credit was Rs 2,49,290 crore which increased to Rs 2,56,985 crore.
In a nutshell:
Elementary school (1st to 8th) boys-88, girls-90.2, total 89.1 per cent
Secondary school (9th 10th) boys-81.2, girls-80, total-80.6 per cent
Senior secondary school (11th 12th) boys-49.2, girls-47.5, total 48.4 per cent
Higher education (18-23 years age group) boys-21.8, girls-21.2, total 21.5 per cent.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)