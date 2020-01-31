IIM Indore sports fest kick starts with 1200 participants

Indore: Ranbhoomi 6.0, the annual sports festival of Indian Institute of Management Indore kick-started on Friday with more than 1200 participants competing in 22 events for prizes worth Rs 2.8 lakh.
The first day of the fest witnessed the preliminary rounds of cricket, volleyball, basketball, table tennis, football, squash, badminton, and e-sports. The day saw lot of excitement with GLA University team winning by 73 runs against IIM Rohtak, JLU winning by 58 runs against LNCT and IIT Indore beating PPSU by eight wickets in the closed event of cricket.
IPC team won the first match of basketball against IIM Indore home team, with 20 points in the lead and the final score standing at 35-15. The matches of football, volleyball and the racquet sports followed next where a series of nail-biting matches awaited participants.
E-Sports, a new addition, also witnessed people coming in huge numbers to play sports like PUBG, FIFA and CSGO. The action-packed day-1 of Ranbhoomi concluded with fun-filled Comedy Night by the well-known standup comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi. The show saw waves of laughter as the participants and IIM-I students came together to celebrate the sixth edition of the fest.
