IIM Indore sports fest kick starts with 1200 participants

Indore: Ranbhoomi 6.0, the annual sports festival of Indian Institute of Management Indore kick-started on Friday with more than 1200 participants competing in 22 events for prizes worth Rs 2.8 lakh.

The first day of the fest witnessed the preliminary rounds of cricket, volleyball, basketball, table tennis, football, squash, badminton, and e-sports. The day saw lot of excitement with GLA University team winning by 73 runs against IIM Rohtak, JLU winning by 58 runs against LNCT and IIT Indore beating PPSU by eight wickets in the closed event of cricket.