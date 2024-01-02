Madhya Pradesh Youth Rapes Mother After Returning Drunk From Work

Madhya Pradesh: Youth Rapes 59-Year-Old Mother Under Influence Of Alcohol In Jabalpur | File

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a disgusting incident, a 25-year-old youth got drunk and allegedly raped his mother in Jabalpur on Monday night. The victim's mother approached the police station and got an FIR registered against her son. Following the complaint, police arrested the accused son, said Gwarighat police on Tuesday.

According to police, a 25-year-old youth living in the Gwarighat police station area returned drunk from work late night on Monday. As his mother opened the door, he started misbehaving with her and forced himself on her. The shameless youth sexually assaulted his mother aged 59 years.

The accused is a liquor addict and works as a labourer.

The police said that the victim came to the Gwarighat police station as soon as the incident happened and lodged a complaint against her son. Acting upon this, the police arrested the accused immediately under Section 367 of the IPC.

Further investigations are still going on.

Crime against women rate

According to National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) data issued on August 27, 2022, "Madhya Pradesh continue to be a dangerous state for women, as the state once again recorded the highest number of rape incidents (6,462) in 2021.

In fact, up to 3,515 rape instances (54.3%) featured child victims. Journalist Sarvani Sarkar writes, "These rapes were reported under sections 4 and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, while 2,947 adult cases were reported under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)."