Madhya Pradesh: Women reservation in jobs in question again; Recruitment advt by PEB violates 33% quota to women

Shivraj government may have announced thousands of vacancies for the youth of Madhya Pradesh but it seems that the officials- knowingly or unknowingly- have erred in releasing the recruitment advertisement that violates 33% reservation to women candidates.

Controversy related to PSC selected assistant professors haven’t died yet and another advertisement by the Professional Examination Board, popularly known by acronym Vyapam, has fudged together the posts of women reservation. Government has fixed a 33% quota for women candidates but according to the advertisement the seats range from 20-25% only.

The advertisement for 52 posts of civil engineer by MP Urban Development Company Limited reserves only 13 seats for women candidates which means only 25% quota for women against 33% laid down in norms.

In vacancy for 16 posts of OT Attendant only 2 posts, 12.5% have been reserved for women candidates. In another example, for 62 posts of lab attendant only 16 posts have been kept reserved for women candidates that amount to 25% only.

Another interesting advertisement is given by the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College, Jabalpur. It has given advertisement for 262 posts of staff nurse under direct recruitment. The advertisement mentions it ‘for women only’ but has given a break-up of reservation, according to which 66 out of the total 262 posts have been reserved for women. 167 posts have been kept in the open category.

‘How should this ‘open category’ word be interpreted? Is it meant for men or for women applicants outside Madhya Pradesh,’ asks an applicant, Sunita Jain. If it is for women applicants from outside the state then also it is against the announcement of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who had said that jobs in Madhya Pradesh would now be reserved for the state citizens. Chouhan had announced this on August 18, 2020.

Earlier, women quota was violated during recruitment of assistant professors by the MPPSC (MP Public Service Commission) resulting in the candidates taking refuge in the court. In this case, there were adverse remarks by the High Court against the officials of the department of higher education responsible for issuing advertisements and calculating seats for various reservations.