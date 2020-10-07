Madhya Pradesh: Irate by show-cause notice to doctors in Sagar, MPMTA to go on indefinite strike from Oct 8

Indore: Amid COVID-19 crisis across the state, Madhya Pradesh Medical Teachers’ Association has threatened to go on indefinite strike from Thursday to protest against the notice of Madhya Pradesh Medical Council to two junior doctors of Bundelkhand Medical College, Sagar.

President of central body of MPMTA Dr Sunil Agrawal said that they are irritated by the undue pressure being put by bureaucrats on doctors even at the time of pandemic.

“We are working for last six months tirelessly to save the patients and to take the state in better situation. But, some bureaucrats are putting unnecessary pressure on the doctors without any fault,” he said.

Dr Agrawal also informed about the incident took place in Sagar and said that no negligence was done by doctors in COVID Care Centre there, where a COVID patient died, and it was also written by the Dean of the medical college there in his report.

“Even after Dean’s report, Collector of Sagar has added his opinion as negligence done by doctors and sent a notice through state medical council to Dr Pallavi Mishra and Dr Gaurav Tiwari with the threat that their registration will be cancelled if they failed in giving satisfactory reply,” the MPMTA chief said.

He added that how an IAS can ignore a Dean’s opinion over the treatment of a patient.

“Indian Medical Association, Junior Doctors’ Association, Medical Officers’ Association and others associations also supported us,” he added.

Meanwhile, IMA state vice president Dr Sanjay Londhe too agreed to support MPMTA.