Madhya Pradesh: Woman gives birth to sextuplets, 5 die soon after

BHOPAL: A woman gave birth of sextuplets—four boys and two girls-- in Sheopur on Saturday through normal delivery. However, only one survived. Doctors said that the infants were underweight owing to premature delivery.

Doctors said that an infant weighs 2.5kg to 3kg at birth. However, each of the six newborns weighed between 380gm and 790gm.

The surviving infant has been kept under observation in Sick Newborns Care Unit of the hospital. The condition of the mother is reported to be stable.

Murti, 23, wife of Vinod Mali, experienced labour pain. Doctors went for sonography, which indicated that she was carrying more than one baby. She later gave birth to the six babies within just 35 minutes.

Civil surgeon Dr Ram Babu Goyal said, “Six babies were delivered in district hospital. Four were male and two girls. But five of them died as they were underweight. Only one male is survived and still in Sick Newborns Care Unit. Several complications cropped up owing to underweight thus reducing survival chance of babies. Mother Murti is normal.”