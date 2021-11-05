Madhya Pradesh: Woman dies after nurse administers injection post delivery

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A woman died after she was administered injection at Bundelkhand Medical College hospital in Sagar on Diwali (Thursday) night. Doctors were busy bursting crackers on the top of labour room when she died. Her family members charged with negligence.

As the doctors were busy in bursting crackers atop the labour room at night, nurse administered injection in their absence, family members alleged. Police immediately rushed and pacified the matter. Police have seized injection from spot. “It will take15 days for post-mortem report to arrive, which will reveal exact cause of death,” CSP Ravindra Mishra said.

According to Gopalganj police, Puja Athiya, 26, was admitted in BMC for institutional delivery. She was subjected to caesarian delivery. After delivery, both mother and baby looked fine. On late Thursday night, Puja developed abdominal pain. Nurse administered injection, which deteriorated her health, according to her husband Pravin Athiya.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Gwalior zoo asks visitors to name tiger cubs

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, November 05, 2021, 10:22 PM IST