Madhya Pradesh: Water And Land Management Institute in Bhopal organises traditional sports contents on eve of Makar Sankranti

BHOPAL: Water And Land Management Institute (WALMI), Bhopal, organised traditional sports contests like kite flying, gully danda and sitoliya on the eve of Makar Sankarnti, Lohri and Pongal in its premises on Wednesday.

The event was organised to promote water and land conservation. The kite flying contest was inaugurated by additional chief secretary Manoj Shrivastava. A slogan writing contest was also held.

Besides contests, kathak, Bharatnatyam, tarana, thumri and gidda dance were performed. The winners of kite flying contest were Bablu Khan, Anil Nudele, and Vijay Shankar Dixit. In gully danda contest, Sanjay Lad, Kartar Singh, Shubham Chauhan, Abhinav and Saurabh Chaukse were the winners. Shubhash Mishra, Abhinav and Kriti won the slogan writing contest.