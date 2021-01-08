Madhya Pradesh: Villagers duped for over Rs 4.80 crore by chit fund companies in Bhopal, Indore; companies’ agents were victims’ relatives

BHOPAL: The Gunga police registered a case against unidentified people on Thursday for duping people through chit fund companies located in Bhopal and Indore. One of the companies has duped villagers for over Rs 4 crore while the other by over Rs 80 lakh. The accused would promise hefty returns on investments in their companies to the villagers.

Gunga police station house officer Ramesh Rai said firm Zeelife India Developers and Colonisers Limited was located at Old Palasia in Indore. The owners of the firm through its agents convinced the villagers to deposit money for returns. The firm duped them for over Rs 4 crore between 2012 and 2017, before the owners disappeared.

The second firm HBM Dairies and Allied Limited, located at Vinayak Complex in Zone 2 of MP Nagar, duped the villagers of Rs 80 lakh from 2008 and 2013. The villagers were duped through agents who were their relatives and thus they were hoping of getting their money back without police intervention.

As the agents involved in the scam were relatives of the victims, they did not lodge police complaint for over seven years in a case, hoping they will get their money back. After they failed to trace the accused who are not reachable on their numbers and their registered addresses, the villagers lodged a complaint in December 2020. An FIR was registered in the case on Thursday.