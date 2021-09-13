Madhya Pradesh: Vaccination team crosses river to reach far-flung hamlet

Hoshangabad (Madhya Pradesh): Special vaccination drive, launched after collector Neeraj Kumar Singh’s instructions, is going on fast across the district, officials said on Monday.

The officials of the health department, revenue department, Janpad Panchayat and those of Women and Child Development Department took part in the campaign.

A team of officials reached the Nadiagram village in Pipria block for vaccinating the residents. The team members had to cross the Denwa River to reach the village adjacent to Chhindwara district.

The road to the village is circuitous, and one has to make a lot of efforts to reach there. The team went there to vaccinate 800 people who have been left. The team members had to stay in the village for two days.

Sub-divisional magistrate of Pipria, Nitin Tale, said that all arrangements for vaccination had been made.

