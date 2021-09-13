Madhya Pradesh: Out of 114 schools, only six have regular principals

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Most of the government schools in the Budhni and Nasrullahganj blocks do not have regular principals, sources in the education department said.

There are 114 higher secondary and high schools in both the blocks, sources said, adding that only six schools have regular principals.

According to locals, the absence of regular principals has impacted the quality of education.

There are 51 higher secondary schools in Nasrullahganj block but only six of them have regular principals.

On the other hand, there are no regular principals in rest of the 57 schools, sources said.

Nobody wants to go to the far-flung areas in Budhni, officials further said.

The main reason for the schools being run without regular principals is that most of them have retired, and many are yet get promotion, the sources added.

They said that preparations are on for promoting senior teachers, they said.

Chief executive officer of the district Panchayat Harsh Singh said that all posts of principals would soon be fulfilled.

