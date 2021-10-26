Madhya Pradesh: Union minister Scindia sweeps road for the first time, Congress says cleanliness gimmick-photography on a clean road is not good

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia swept the road in front of his ministry in New Delhi for the first time. The video of the incident went viral on social media on Tuesday.

Union minister Scindia cleaned his ministry premises under a special cleanliness campaign in the Ministry of Civil Aviation in Delhi. Meanwhile, the Congress has taken a jibe at the video of Scindia.

Congress leader Narendra Saluja wrote on twitter, “This was what had left in the Ministry of Civil Aviation. Right from the top to the ground … Cleaning at the dirty places would have sent a good message, but the gimmick-photography of cleanliness on a clean road is not good.”

Notably, there were various changes seen in Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia after joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

