 Madhya Pradesh: Two families clash, woman among six injured in Morena
FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, May 18, 2023, 08:45 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Porsa (Morena) (Madhya Pradesh): More than six people, including a woman, were injured in a clash between two families over an old enmity in Pachauri Pura village under Porsa police station late Wednesday night, the police said on Thursday.

Two families of the Khatig community, Billa Khatig and Nawab Khatig, live in Pachauri Pura village. Both the families are inimical to each other.

A few months ago, a relative of Billa Khatig eloped with a girl of Nawab Khatig.

A Panchayat was held and the girl returned to her family. Afterwards, there was bad blood between the two families.

On Wednesday, members of both families attacked one another with sticks and rods.

The incident has been caught in CCTV cameras. The police rushed to the spot and sent the injured to a hospital.

Since the condition of the injured was serious, they were referred to the Morena district hospital.

The police registered a case against both the families. A video of the incident went viral on social media on Thursday.

The family members of Billa Khatig Omprakash, Satyendra, Ravi, Raju and a woman were injured. Raju was sent to Delhi. Devendra Khatig belonging to another group was injured.

article-image

