Madhya Pradesh: Two die, two suffer injuries as home minister PA's car ramps into truck

Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were killed and two others sustained serious injuries in a road mishap on Monday, officials said.

According to information, a car crushed a pedestrian before ramming into a container truck. The incident took place near Saredi village on Agra-Mumbai Highway in Rajgarh district.

Police said Kanhaiyalal, a resident of Saredi village, was going to his farm. He was walking on Agra-Bombay Highway, when he was crushed to death by a recklessly driven car. He died on the spot. The car later rammed into a container truck.

The car driver, identified as Pratap Singh, sustained fatal injuries and died on spot.

The car belongs to state home minister Narottam Mishra’s personal assistant Gopilal Verma from Gwalior. However, he was travelling in the car.

According to police, there were four people in the car. They were going to Indore from Gwalior.

“While car driver who sustained serious injuries died on spot, two passengers identified as Sunny Nahar and Suraj Gupta sustained fractures in their legs. Another passenger is completely safe,” said a police officer.